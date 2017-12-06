Amelia's first foray into naturism was attending a clothing-optional day at a members' club in Buckinghamshire. She met a family who invited her to a naked picnic and skinny dip, before introducing her to the wider community. Three years on, they're still friends. "The first experience was quite a daunting one and it all builds up in your head but you’ve just got to treat it like a band aid: once the clothes are off, you’re free. It’s really good fun, very refreshing and liberating," she says. "There's something about wandering around in a place you usually wouldn’t be naked – like a garden; I loved it. It took some getting used to, but not only was I trying to learn about this way of life through my photography, but also to grow personally. To step out of my comfort zone and look at my own relationship with my body and attitude to nudity."