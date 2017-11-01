Harry Styles Paused His Concert To Help A Fan With A Panic Attack

Harry Styles is garnering heaps of praise for pausing mid-song during a concert to attend to a fan in the crowd who was having a panic attack.
Styles was performing a show at Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo in London on Sunday when he spotted a fan in the crowd having trouble, and stopped mid-performance to ask if she was okay and to urge the crowd to "give her a little bit of space."
Fans at the concert caught footage of the incident, during which Styles can be heard saying, "Is everyone OK? You still with me? Do you want to help her up? If everyone could give her a little space... just chill for one second, we'll get some people."
Advertisement
The fan, who Uproxx identified as Annie, can also be seen in the video being attended to by security.
zoe_unknown: @Harry_Styles broke up the song bc someone feels bad pic.twitter.com/FtpJmwf98n— best harry pics (@TheStylesFandom) October 29, 2017
Though her Twitter account is now private, Uproxx reports that Annie expanded on what happened at the concert in a series of tweets, writing, "Harry Styles stopped his entire show because I got crushed and then watched me being pulled over the barrier."
"That was one of the most horrendous panic attacks I’ve ever had, like even the medics were terrified of the state I was in," she wrote. "Harry is so fucking pure I can’t believe it. I feel like fucking shit but I’m so grateful to Harry for having such a pure heart and stopping the show to get security to help me."
A panic attack can happen when you feel an increased amount of anxiety, resulting in intense symptoms such as a pounding heart rate, shortness of breath, and shaking. Given that concerts happen in large arenas with a lot of people in often-tight spaces, they can often trigger anxiety and panic in people.
If you spot someone having a panic attack, it's actually pretty helpful to do what Styles did and help them breathe through it and give them space. Other helpful tips? Have them change their body's position or their scenery — just as security did for Annie when they helped her out of the crowd.
If you are experiencing anxiety and are in need of crisis support, please contact Anxiety UK on 0844 775 774.
Advertisement
Read these stories next:
Advertisement