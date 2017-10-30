10 Beautiful Photos Of The Black Girl Magik Collective

While getting their hair and makeup done, A Seat at the Table softly plays, and Watson starts to dance along to Solange’s choreography. “I won’t dance embarrassingly today,” she says. This is the perfect place for you to do the choreography, someone reminds her, and so she continues. They start shooting and there’s too much excitement. “Everyone stop talking and breathe,” Anaka tells them, “I am getting too many open mouths.” They are standing barefoot on the muddy ground, making sure everyone applies bug repellent, and even scratching each other on the spots they missed and the bugs found. When they get too serious for the photographs, they start sharing old stories, and showing each other videos on their phone. They give each other compliments, on their hair and on their clothes. They talk about their favorite incense.