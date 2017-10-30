10 Surprisingly Impressive Halloween Hair Transformations

Most people appreciate Halloween for different reasons at different stages of their life. When you're a kid, you get to stay out well past bedtime. When you're at uni, you can party all Halloweekend. And when you're an adult, the best part of the holiday is the 27 mini candy bars and bag of candy corn you somehow crush in just 24 hours.
But one thing remains the same throughout all of life's stages: everyone loves to dress up. Not that anything should stop you year-round, but Halloween is the one time where you can be whoever you want to be (ideally with some necessary boundaries).
While we can depend on stars like Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, and Kelly Rowland to serve some damn good glam throughout the year, we still get a kick out of them wigging out and pushing the envelope even further with their costumes,. We'd even say it's on par with bite-size chocolate bars — maybe.
Ahead, see some of the best celeb hair transformations from this weekend. Beware: They just might inspire your own look for tomorrow night.