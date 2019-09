One former employee who reported Weinstein for harassment, Zelda Perkins, said it best when she publicly broke her nondisclosure agreement . "Unless somebody does this there won’t be a debate about how egregious these agreements are and the amount of duress that victims are put under. My entire world fell in because I thought the law was there to protect those who abided by it. I discovered that it had nothing to do with right and wrong and everything to do with money and power," she told The New York Times, claiming that the settlement process was so secretive that she was not even allowed to keep a copy of her NDA.