This Is How Celebrity Brides Really Prep Their Skin For The Big Day

The societal pressure to look good at all times and at every age is intense for all of us, but especially so for those in the Hollywood spotlight.
And though celebrities like to keep it hush-hush, we know they've got a cosmetic dermatologist on speed-dial. They're getting filler injected into their earlobes, hands, and cellulite dimples — and that's just because it's Tuesday. When there's a big event — such as a wedding — stars take their injectable game to a whole new level.
LA-based dermatologist Karyn Grossman, MD, whose clients include Gwyneth Paltrow, Molly Sims, and Linda Evangelista, gave us the low-down on all the luxe procedures her A-list brides actually undergo months before their big day.
Think of it as the 24-carat skin-care guide for the bride that has money to blow — and perhaps a wedding photo shoot to prepare for.