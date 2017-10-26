Elsa Schiaparelli & Salvador Dali, Together Again

The Dali Museum, according to its chief operating officer, Kathy Grief, has been in the works for at least five years, but it two took two years to create this exhibit specifically, “in terms of solidifying the vision for it, collaborating with our partners at Schiaparelli Paris and securing key loans from the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Met and private collectors.” And as Schiaparelli Paris' creative director Bertrand Guyon says: “Seeing [the pieces] close up allows for a certain appreciation of details. It helped me to get inspired in a modern way.”