Kate Nash Had The Perfect Burn For Her Haters

"I'll happily talk to anyone about failures & struggles with the industry w no shame. I'm proud of my work & how I've handled my challenges," she said in a series of tweets . "And if you're someone that is close to the edge/giving up on yourself then I hope you can find comfort in the knowledge that pretty much Everyone goes through dark times/bullying/being screwed over/losing. Never give up on yourself, you are way stronger than u think."