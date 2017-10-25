These Models Remind Us Just How Deceiving Instagram Photos Can Be

SWIPE FOR REALITY ? Myself and @calliethorpe have asked our photographer @photo_karizza to use photoshop on us. I have to say we look Amazing both ways. The purpose of this was to show you all how magazines and the media takes editing to a different level. Models and celebrities do not even look like theirselves. We live in such a fake world its time to bring real back. Own who you are and slay ! #AConfidentYou
Swipe for reality ? It's no wonder women are laden with insecurities. For years we have been subjected to perfect airbrushed and often altered images across the media. Whilst photoshop has its place and need in some parts of industries this is the extreme when it comes to editing, it just goes to show how much we can really alter ourselves. I think @dianasirokai and I look perfect just as we are, two friends smiling for a photo. We want to show women that it's okay to look 'normal' to have cellulite, stretch marks and tummies that aren't flat and toned. Be happy with you who you are and the skin you are in ? Thank you to @photo_karizza for creating these for us!