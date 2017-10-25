These Models Remind Us Just How Deceiving Instagram Photos Can Be

SWIPE FOR REALITY ? Myself and @calliethorpe have asked our photographer @photo_karizza to use photoshop on us. I have to say we look Amazing both ways. The purpose of this was to show you all how magazines and the media takes editing to a different level. Models and celebrities do not even look like theirselves. We live in such a fake world its time to bring real back. Own who you are and slay ! #AConfidentYou

