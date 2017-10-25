Paul Walker's Daughter Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit Four Years Later

Four yards after the actor Paul Walker died in a car crash, his daughter Meadow Walker has settled the wrongful death lawsuit against Porsche. As ABC News reports, Walker's daughter resolved the lawsuit in early October. The terms of the settlement will remain confidential, according to documents obtained by ABC Los Angeles station KABC.
Walker died in 2013 in a car crash. The car in question was a Porsche Carrera GT; the driver, Roger Rodas, also died in the accident. In 2015, Meadow Walker filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Porsche. In it, she claimed that the car company was responsible for the crash. (The car crashed into a tree in Santa Clarita, California while Walker was attending a charity event.)
The lawsuit alleges that technical problems with the vehicle led to the accident, and that safety measures inside the car prevented Walker from escaping once the car hit the tree.
The papers, originally obtained by TMZ, charge, "[The seat belt] snapped Walker's torso back with thousands of pounds of force, thereby breaking his ribs and pelvis."
Meadow's lawyer Jeff Milan told TMZ, "The bottom line is that the Porsche Carrera GT is a dangerous car. It doesn't belong on the street. And we shouldn't be without Paul Walker or his friend, Roger Rodas."
Porsche rejected the idea that flaws in the car led to the crash in a statement. "As we've said before, we are very sad whenever anyone is hurt in a Porsche vehicle," the statement reads. "But we believe the authorities' reports in this case clearly establish that this tragic crash resulted from reckless driving and excessive speed."
