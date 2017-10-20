We're Still Not Over This Major Health Code Violation On Riverdale

In season 2, episode 2, we see Betty and Jughead go on a mission to save Pop's Diner, and for the first time, we actually felt ourselves taking sides with Mayor McCoy. When the teen crusaders approach her and ask her to make Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe a historic landmark in order to help Pop Tate with business, she responds, "My priority as a mayor and as a mother is keeping this town safe. If we have to close Pop's, I'm all for it." Now, we're not saying that it's right for her to turn her back on an important community establishment and one of the town's most beloved residents. And we definitely don't think that Pop's should close forever, but we just wish these kids would give it a minute. Their best friend's dad was just shot at this diner. And, what about Pop Tate? He's just been through a whole traumatic experience of being held up. If it's financially possible, we recommend he take a beat, close the shop for a couple weeks, and go on a rejuvenating vacation. You know, if Betty and Jughead would just leave him alone.