Kit Harington Apologizes For That Time He Said Men Face Sexism, Too

Turns out Jon Snow actually does know something: when to fess up to being wrong.
Last year, Kit Harington pissed off a lot of people when he seemed to equate the sexism that women face on a daily basis to men being objectified.
"I like to think of myself as more than a head of hair or a set of looks," he said in a May 2016 interview with The Sunday Times. "It's demeaning. Yes, in some ways you could argue I've been employed for a look I have. But there’s a sexism that happens towards men. There’s definitely a sexism in our industry that happens towards women, and there is towards men as well."
The cringeworthy remark didn't sit well with those who have experienced gender-based discrimination first-hand — hello, women are still paid less than men, while non-binary and trans folks are literally having to fight for basic human rights in the workplace — and Harington has since come to his senses to issue an apology.
"Sexism against men is not something I should have really said," he explained to The Guardian in a recent interview. "I think what I meant was, being objectified. At that time, I did feel objectified, and now I’ve learned how to control that."
Harington continued to say that while he definitely still feels objectified, he realizes that the discomfort he feels by reading an article about himself written with overt sexual tones isn't the same thing as being squashed by the pressure of the patriarchy.
"They’re very different things, and I should have separated them," he said. "I was wrong."
Harington's words hold a lot of weight, especially now as so many women are sharing their experiences with sexual harassment and sexual assault within the industry.
Here's to more sorries, forgiveness, and becoming better together.
