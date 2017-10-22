As one astute observer of KFC’s Twitter account noticed recently, the franchise follows some, err, interesting accounts.
If you still aren’t quite getting the joke then allow user @edgette22’s final revelation to illuminate your mind, “11 Herbs & Spices," he concluded. "I need time to process this."
The joke is a callout to KFC's famous chicken recipe which uses, yes you guessed it, 11 herbs and spices.
The tweet has since gone viral with nearly 700,000 likes and counting. A number of users applauded @edgette22’s ability to pick up on such details (because seriously...who’s even paying attention to this?), while others noted the quiet genius of the Colonel's social team.
.@KFC follows 11 people.— Edge (@edgette22) October 19, 2017
Those 11 people? 5 Spice Girls and 6 guys named Herb.
11 Herbs & Spices. I need time to process this.
“They must have a seasoned marketing person,” said @thebatman012 in response, marking his tweet with two wink emoji. We get it dude.
They must have a seasoned marketing person. ?? #seewhatIdidthere— Adam Dzuricky (@thebatman012) October 20, 2017
It’s easy to understand why the tweet garnered so much attention. While a number of us may notice celebrity follows (and unfollows), rarely are a brand’s Twitter “follows” so...conceptually accurate? "The person that runs the KFC account needs a raise," said one user.
the person that runs the KFC account needs a raise. I don't care how much they make now. GIVE THEM A RAISE.— Samantha O'Pumpkins (@sicklittlejag) October 19, 2017
Not to mention, for anyone lurking around KFC’s Twitter account we’d guess that most wouldn’t stick around long enough to draw such conclusions. Such levels of over-analyzation is typically reserved for exes, current partners, and people we actually know. (Unless you're Beyoncé.)
In age where a number of brands still struggle with social media, this viral tweet proves that KFC just may have mastered the subtle art of Twitter. Though, Wendy’s is also a frontrunner, after expressing what a number of us feel when we realize a supposed friend isn’t following back: “Just realized they weren't following back. Rude. Good joke though,” they tweeted. SO rude.
Just realized they weren't following back.— Wendy's (@Wendys) October 20, 2017
Rude.
Good joke though.
