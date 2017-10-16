5 Celebs Who Are Proud Of Their Scars

Scars tell a story — some painful, some empowering, and some a bit of both. But however you got them, you shouldn't feel like you have to hide them. And the five celebrities ahead are proof.
From Kylie Jenner writing a love letter to her thigh scar to Francia Raísa proudly flaunting her kidney incisions on the red carpet, the women ahead are beautiful reminders of just how powerful scars (and the stories behind them) can be. These women, who insist that their scars not be edited, airbrushed, or posed out of magazine or Instagram images, are changing the dialogue around these so-called "imperfections." And we couldn't be more excited about it.
Read their inspiring stories, ahead.