5 Celebs Who Are Proud Of Their Scars

From Kylie Jenner writing a love letter to her thigh scar to Francia Raísa proudly flaunting her kidney incisions on the red carpet , the women ahead are beautiful reminders of just how powerful scars (and the stories behind them) can be. These women, who insist that their scars not be edited, airbrushed, or posed out of magazine or Instagram images, are changing the dialogue around these so-called "imperfections." And we couldn't be more excited about it.