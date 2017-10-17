The Latest Google Doodle Celebrates Selena Quintanilla

Google Doodles tend to lean highbrow, but for one day, the site will be celebrating an artist who seemed to bring together people from all walks of life.
Today, the search page will feature a doodle of Selena Quintanilla, the late Tejano singer who's left a lasting impression long after her untimely death.
Along with the doodle, Google has released a special animated video doodle set to Quintanilla's "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom." Perla Campos, Google Doodle's marketing manager, has been working tirelessly to get Quintanilla on the site's homepage, saying that finally seeing the finished project is a dream come true.
"One of my dearest childhood memories is of my mom and I belting her classics like 'Bidi Bidi Bom Bom' and 'Techno Cumbia' in the family van during our annual road trips to Mexico," Campos wrote in a blog post. "But Selena's influence in my life goes so much further than that. I'm the daughter of a Mexican immigrant single mother and grew up in a small, primarily white town in rural Texas. Selena taught me that being Latina was a powerful thing, and that with hard work and focus, I could do whatever I set my mind to. "
The complete video doodle follows Selena's life from singing into a hairbrush and moves to her rise in becoming the Queen of Tejano. And though she passed away in 1995, Quintanilla continues to be a huge part of Latinx culture, continuing to inspire communities around the globe not only through her music, but her work as an education advocate, a fashion designer, and community leader.
In addition to the Google Doodle, the search giant teamed with the Quintanilla family to create a virtual exhibit on Google's Arts & Culture site. There, fans will find a depository of Selena memorabilia, all in high resolution and some featuring interactive components. Quintanilla's car, her very first Grammy award, her stage costumes, and even art given to her by fans will all be available 24/7 for visitors to explore.
