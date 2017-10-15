Demi Lovato Just Gifted The World A Chilling Performance Of “Hallelujah”

On Saturday night, Demi Lovato performed a powerful and heartfelt cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.” Lovato’s gut-wrenching, live performance reverberated so strongly, several viewers and celebrities reacted on Twitter.
“Incredible. I hope you're watching,” tweeted Ellen DeGeneres to more than 74 million followers.
The best part is that Lovato’s performance was all to benefit a good cause: the Somos Una Vos (We Are One Voice) benefit for disaster relief for Puerto Rico, as well as other areas affected by the recent hurricanes.
Demi Lovato just sang "Hallelujah" and I could listen to it on repeat all night. ? #SomosUnaVoz #somoslive pic.twitter.com/WIqQHNcaed— Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) October 15, 2017
Former couple Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony are the masterminds behind the television production, which brought lots of big names together for a night of performances in an effort to raise money for areas affected by the recent onslaught of hurricanes and natural disasters. Bruno Mars, DJ Khaled, Stevie Wonder, Chris Martin and a host of other artists also performed.
Incredible. I hope you're watching. @ddlovato @nbc #OneVoice #SomosUnaVoz pic.twitter.com/6npEpMHise— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 15, 2017
"With Marc Anthony, we are spearheading additional relief efforts and organizing the Latino community of artists and athletes to rush the relief that our brothers and sisters in Mexico, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean desperately need,” Lopez said at a recent press conference, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Proceeds for the telethon will be divided between multiple of charities including the American Red Cross, Reach Out Worldwide, United Way, United for Puerto Rico, Feeding America, Save the Children, Habitat for Humanity and others.
“This disaster hits very close to home,” said Lopez, according to People. “We will never forget those terrifying days where many of us could not find our friends and family, and hear their beautiful voices.”
