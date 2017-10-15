Passion, intrigue and undeniable chemistry! Messenger Mercury casts a seductive spell on the world as he plunges into Scorpio's sultry waters from Tuesday until 5th November. Why say it with flowers when a flashing glance or naughty sext can be so much more impactful? But sit back and observe before making your move. The element of surprise can be the biggest aphrodisiac of all. Careful, however, that you don't get so swept up in the cat and mouse games that you wind up on a wild goose chase!
Cosmic cuffing season begins on Thursday when the annual new moon in Libra increases the worldwide urge to merge. These harmonious moonbeams are a clarion call for world peace — or at least a signal to adopt the stance of a peaceful warrior or a justice warrior. That paradoxical notion becomes oh-so-real on Sunday when feisty Mars also lands in Libra until 9th December. Lay down your sword and "fight" using (Libra) Mahatma Gandhi's approach of passive resistance. As the human rights champion famously said, "An eye for an eye leaves the whole world blind."