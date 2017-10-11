Update: Lindsay Lohan elaborated on her opinion about Harvey Weinstein in an interview with The Daily Mail on Wednesday.
"I am saddened to hear about the allegations against my former colleague Harvey Weinstein," Lohan told the outlet. "As someone who has lived their life in the public eye, I feel that allegations should always be made to the authorities and not played out in the media. I encourage all women who believe Harvey harmed them to report their experiences to the relevant authorities."
Update, Oct. 11, 11:45 a.m.: Rose McGowan, a persistent voice in the shocking alleged Weinstein harassment and rape scandal, has asked people to back off former child star Lindsay Lohan with a simple tweet this morning. In the tweet, McGowan expressed sympathy for Lohan's upbringing in the spotlight, which, she noted, can bring with it a unique set of issues.
McGowan wrote, "Please go easy on Lindsay Lohan. Being a child actor turned sex symbol twists the brain in ways you can't comprehend."
This story was originally published at 9:00 a.m. EDT on October 11, 2017.
In the past week, The New York Times has reported about Harvey Weinstein's alleged harassment, and The New Yorker has published the accounts of three women who claim the former Weinstein Co. executive raped them. A growing number of celebrities have denounced Weinstein in interviews and statements on social media. But Lindsay Lohan reportedly used Instagram Stories to defend Weinstein. The alleged story was reportedly deleted from Lohan's Instagram account, but BuzzFeed's Lauren Yap has preserved the video on Twitter.
"Hi, this is Lindsay Lohan. Hi. I'm in Dubai, I'm home. And I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don't think it's right, what's going on," Lohan said in the now-deleted story. "I think Georgina needs to take a stand and be there for her husband. And he's never harmed me or done anything to me. We've done several movies together. And so I think everyone needs to stop. I think it's wrong. So, stand up."
Lohan's statements came around the same time People reported that Georgina Chapman is leaving Weinstein.
"My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions," Chapman said in a statement provided to People. "I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority, and I ask the media for privacy at this time."
lindsay lohan (and her whack accent) is defending Harvey Weinstein on her insta rn. GOODBYE TO YOU FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/aMzvAOXPYp— lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) October 11, 2017
When it comes to patterns of abuse, Lohan's statements put forth a dangerous argument. As Psychology Today notes, people who have abused others might seem nice and even charming to those who haven't experienced their abuse tactics. It's fortunate that Lohan didn't have a bad experience while working with Weinstein, but that doesn't mean she can speak for other women.
If you have experienced sexual violence of any kind, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.
