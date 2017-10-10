Rose McGowan, modern day warrior, isn't here to suffer liars. On Tuesday afternoon, McGowan accused Ben Affleck of being a liar on Twitter after Affleck released a statement regarding recent allegations against film titan Harvey Weinstein.
Earlier on Tuesday, Affleck shared a screenshot of a Facebook post with his message.
"I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass, and manipulate women over decades," Affleck wrote. "This is completely unacceptable."
This statement implies that Affleck had no knowledge of Weinstein's actions. According to the two — yes, two — scathing exposés published about Weinstein in the past week, the producer's "habit" of sexually harassing young actresses and employees was well-known throughout Hollywood and beyond. (As much of Twitter pointed out, any dingbat with access to the internet could discover said rumours.)
McGowan alleged on Twitter that Affleck said, "Goddamnit! [sic] I told him to stop doing that!" after the actress came forward with her own tale of sexual assault. In October 2016, the Charmed actress tweeted that an unnamed studio head raped her. Now, it is strongly implied that the man in question was Harvey Weinstein, though McGowan has yet to outright confirm his identity.
"You lie," McGowan wrote to Affleck. If he "told [Weinstein] to stop doing that" years ago, then he must have known what he was "doing," right?
McGowan also tweeted a far simpler condemnation, writing, "Ben Affleck fuck off."
@benaffleck “GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT” you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie.— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017
Refinery29 has reached out to representation for both McGowan and Affleck for comment.
Affleck is far from the only celebrity under fire regarding Weinstein. Vulture reported Monday that Matt Damon, Affleck's writing partner once upon a time, allegedly helped quash an exposé of Weinstein in 2004. Journalist Sharon Waxman of The Wrap reportedly received calls from Matt Damon and Russell Crowe encouraging her not to follow a lead on Miramax's Italian head Fabrizio Lombardo.
Damon denied the rumours. He told Deadline, "I would never, ever, ever try to kill a story like that. I just wouldn’t do that. It’s not something I would do, for anybody." He did, however, call Waxman on Weinstein's behalf.
Recalled Damon, "Harvey said, 'Sharon Waxman is writing a story about Fabrizio and it’s really negative. Can you just call and tell her what your experience with Fabrizio was?' So I did, and that’s what I said to her."
Since the Times published its investigative piece last Thursday, many celebrities have condemned the producer. On Tuesday, the New Yorker published its own exposé, which contained allegations of rape from three women. Weinstein has been fired from the Weinstein Company, which is also reportedly going to change its name shortly.
