Is That A New Hair Colour Or A Snapchat Filter, Ariana Grande?

Aside from her mesmerising singing voice, Ariana Grande is known for her long, luscious, brunette ponytail. But the voice behind the Dangerous Woman album revealed a totally new look on Saturday. Did Grande really dye her hair grey? Is she wearing a wig? Is it just a cool Snapchat filter? We have so many questions.
The 24-year-old posted a new pic on Instagram showing off a purple-grey hair colour with the caption, "btw (it's grey)." The pink hearts floating around her head make it obvious that she used a Snapchat filter, but the hair colour doesn't seem to be part it.
Advertisement
And her hair does look like some brown is peeking out on the top of her head, suggesting that she actually dyed it. Could it really be?
Chris Appleton, Kim Kardashian's longtime hairstylist, also posted Grande's new look to Instagram, writing: "LOVE the Silver vibes." Makeup artist Patrick Ta posted one, too, crediting Appleton with the singer's hair. (Appleton did not immediately return Refinery29's request for comment.)
We are holding out on our judgment call here until Appleton confirms it, but we're doubting this is a dye job, because Grande is so unlikely to dye her hair yet again after all those years of damage from playing Cat Valentine.
She certainly wouldn't be the first celeb to purposefully go grey — Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, and Hillary Duff have all tried out grey locks at one point. And who could possibly forget teenage Tavi Gevinson's grey 'do?
Grande's Dangerous Woman tour ended last month, and Appleton was along for the ride. His last Insta post before revealing Grande's silver locks was a video from her New York show.
It's safe to say that Grande looks flawless with any hairstyle. And Refinery29 editors are obsessed with women going silver (and navy, and cream soda blonde) for fall, so the singer is right on trend.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement