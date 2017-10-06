⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️?. Cool. Now that we've established that I'm dead- I met FREAKING J??K??R??O??W??L??I??N??G (aka Jo Jo- lol she lets me call her that. So ignorant.) originally like a month ago. Obviously we all know that I've been a Harry Potter nut since I was 10 years old so I was very nervous to meet one of my sheroes for the first time. What would I wear? What do you say at the alter (lmaooo)? What if we like...don't get along? Will I quit reading books forever because we don't get along? So I hung out with Jojo and was relieved that we got on verrrrry well and I was so stoked because meeting your heroes can be a real toss up of either cupcakes or dog doodoo if you know what I mean. This right here was cupcakes. We had like a legit full six hours of drinks and cocktails. Did I lowkey tear up during dinner? Yes. Am I aware that it was a trash bonkers thing to do over dinner while she's biting into her plate of veggies? Yes. But any sort of extreme emotion makes my eyes well up. #standinginmytruth #therealme #lovemeforme. Anyway- I had so much fun talking about life/politics/thesims with her over 25 cocktails that I felt like a realllll dweeblord for FORGETTING to snag a photo. The following day my mom tried to comfort me after I forgot to get a photo by saying "That's okay baby. You guys hung out for you two only and not social media." She was low key very correct but also she's my mother so I was like "?????." So cut to last night- and (wildly)I'm hanging out with the Khaleesi again and I was on my way out the damn door and was like "......wait I'm sorry can I get a photo? For my Instagram?? (I know such ?)" She was like "yes Jess of course!" So we took a few photos and yes she's a major babe and here she is on my IG feed for the both you And me to enjoy. ⚰️ #eatcraylove #jkrowling #harrypotter

A post shared by Jessica Williams (@msjwilly) on Jul 20, 2017 at 9:49am PDT