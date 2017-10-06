Story from Movies

J.K. Rowling’s BFF Jessica Williams Is Joining The Cast Of Fantastic Beasts

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Ian West/PA Images/Getty Images.
I could not be more jazzed about this news. On Thursday, Pottermore announced a slew of new cast members joining the next film in the Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them franchise, including comedy queen Jessica Williams. The former Daily Show correspondent, whose most recent movie role was as the lead in the Netflix's The Incredible Jessica James, recently became best buds with J.K. Rowling, and now they're making our dreams come true.
Unfortunately, Pottermore doesn't yet know any details about her role in the film, only that she's been cast alongside other HP newcomers like Brontis Jodorowsky as the infamous Nicolas Flamel. Wolf Roth has been cast as a character named Spielman, Victoria Yeates as Bunty, Derek Riddell as Torquil Travers, Poppy Corby-Tuech as Rosier, and Cornell S John as Arnold Guzman. As Pottermore points out, "Travers" and "Rosier" were the last names of Death Eaters in the Harry Potter series.
"HELLO THERE. I AM SCREAMING BECAUSE I AM GOING TO BE IN FANTASTIC BEASTS," Williams tweeted Friday morning.
And of course, J.K. Rowling was quick to reply.
"Soooooo happy."
Whatever role Williams has, it's likely a good one. She and the author absolutely hit it off when the first got dinner together in July.
"I met FREAKING J??K??R??O??W??L??I??N??G (aka Jo Jo- lol she lets me call her that. So ignorant.) originally like a month ago," she wrote on Instagram, accompanied by an incredible photo. "Obviously we all know that I've been a Harry Potter nut since I was 10 years old so I was very nervous to meet one of my sheroes for the first time. What would I wear? What do you say at the alter (lmaooo)? What if we like...don't get along?"

⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️?. Cool. Now that we've established that I'm dead- I met FREAKING J??K??R??O??W??L??I??N??G (aka Jo Jo- lol she lets me call her that. So ignorant.) originally like a month ago. Obviously we all know that I've been a Harry Potter nut since I was 10 years old so I was very nervous to meet one of my sheroes for the first time. What would I wear? What do you say at the alter (lmaooo)? What if we like...don't get along? Will I quit reading books forever because we don't get along? So I hung out with Jojo and was relieved that we got on verrrrry well and I was so stoked because meeting your heroes can be a real toss up of either cupcakes or dog doodoo if you know what I mean. This right here was cupcakes. We had like a legit full six hours of drinks and cocktails. Did I lowkey tear up during dinner? Yes. Am I aware that it was a trash bonkers thing to do over dinner while she's biting into her plate of veggies? Yes. But any sort of extreme emotion makes my eyes well up. #standinginmytruth #therealme #lovemeforme. Anyway- I had so much fun talking about life/politics/thesims with her over 25 cocktails that I felt like a realllll dweeblord for FORGETTING to snag a photo. The following day my mom tried to comfort me after I forgot to get a photo by saying "That's okay baby. You guys hung out for you two only and not social media." She was low key very correct but also she's my mother so I was like "?????." So cut to last night- and (wildly)I'm hanging out with the Khaleesi again and I was on my way out the damn door and was like "......wait I'm sorry can I get a photo? For my Instagram?? (I know such ?)" She was like "yes Jess of course!" So we took a few photos and yes she's a major babe and here she is on my IG feed for the both you And me to enjoy. ⚰️ #eatcraylove #jkrowling #harrypotter

A post shared by Jessica Williams (@msjwilly) on

But they did get along. They had "a full six hours" of drinks, and hung out again. Now we know they'll be seeing a lot more of each other set, and we just can't wait. The (so far) untitled sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find them is slated to hit cinemas sometime in 2018!
