Pink didn't mince any words when talking about Kesha's allegations against producer Dr. Luke.
"I know that regardless of whether or not Dr. Luke did that, this is his karma and he earned it because he’s not a good person," she told New York Times. As the piece points out, the singer collaborated with Luke in 2006 on her album I'm Not Dead. .
"He doesn’t do good business, he’s not a kind person, he doesn’t do the right thing when given ample opportunities to do so, and I don’t really feel that bad for him," she said, cataloguing his flaws. The Times notes that Dr. Luke declined to comment for the article.
Luke has been a subject of scrutiny for the past three years, ever since Kesha came forward with allegation, but she has firsthand experience with the music producer, and she thinks he deserves to go down no matter what. and civil harassment, among others. Luke then filed a countersuit, and the two were engaged in legal battles until 2016, when Kesha's claim was denied. Dr. Luke's defamation case against Kesha is ongoing. After being subpoenaed, Lady Gaga testified in support of her contemporary in late August.
Luke won the legal battle, but the court of public opinion is increasingly anti-Dr. Luke. In 2016, Kelly Clarkson told Australia's KIIS 1065 that Luke was "not a good person" and that she was blackmailed into working with him on the single "My Life Would Suck Without You." In an interview in 2017, Clarkson added that she lost "hundreds of thousands" of dollars by refusing to work with him. In April of 2017, Sony announced that Luke would no longer be CEO of Kemosabe records.
