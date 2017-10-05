Solange Has A New Tattoo

Beyoncé has a way of shocking the world and keeping us all on our toes — whether that is dropping the metaphorical mic at the Grammys or posting an angelic family photo that instantly goes viral. But her little sister Solange is also getting in on the same head-turning, headline-breaking action with her own set of social media surprises. And the latest comes in two parts.
In case you've been living under a rock, Solange just changed up her hair in a major way. While in New York City for "an intimate performance piece," the singer stepped out with a short, blond cut — and fans are here for it. But today, Solange made a much more permanent change, and it comes in the form of fresh ink.
Hairdresser Chuck Amos, the mastermind behind Solange's bright blonde hair, posted a photo of the singer on his personal Instagram page. We might've actually missed the tattoo altogether — what with being distracted by her buttery 'do, oversized white-rimmed sunnies, and dangly earrings and all — but the caption clued us in. Amos wrote, "Hangin this morning with #Solange ..and her brand new #tattoo!"
The series of curved and straight lines etched on the inside of her left arm look an awful lot like a constellation design, and according to Us magazine, it's the work of Kevin King at Bang Bang Tattoos in NYC.
The meaning behind the ink remains a mystery, but we'll be keeping careful tabs on the moves of the arguably more edgy Knowles sister. (Sorry Bey, it's just a little more badass than a finger tat.)
