Kesha Gushes Over Taylor Swift, Who Always Picks Up The Phone For Her

Kesha also affirms that she is "always a feminist" and that relates to some of her old music: specifically, her references to being sexually playful with men. She says, "I was like, 'I'm going to talk about men this way and level the playing field.' And I still think that's fuckin' cool of a woman of that age. And I admire a lot of the stuff I did. Because I truly didn't give a fuck at moments, and that was very cool." Cool indeed. Her hits like "Party At A Rich Dude's House" and "We R Who We R" still make us want to dance into the night with our best girlfriends. Kesha is a portrait of strength, power, and healing, and that her music is so good makes us treasure her even more.