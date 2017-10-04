Story from Music

Kesha Gushes Over Taylor Swift, Who Always Picks Up The Phone For Her

Meagan Fredette
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.
Kesha is a survivor, a rock star, and an incredibly talented songwriter. Her third album, 2017's Rainbow, shot straight to the top of the charts and was a critical darling — Pitchfork noted that she "commits emotionally and vocally," and A.V. Club called the album "a bold, focused, universal statement about freedom — from self-hatred, from paralysing internal conflicts, from gender expectations, from negative influences, and (especially) from other people’s shit." (Disclaimer: I have contributed to both Pitchfork and A.V. Club) We couldn't agree more — Rainbow captures the raw authenticity of her struggles, revealing a heart of gold.
Now, the "Tik Tok" singer graces the latest cover of Rolling Stone (disclaimer: I have also contributed to Rolling Stone), with a lengthy accompanying profile piece. She's so excited about this cover story that she shared her gratitude on Twitter.
The story is full of illuminating anecdotes about the aftermath of her lawsuit against Dr. Luke, aka Lukasz Gottwald. For instance, Taylor Swift donated $250,000 to Kesha "to help with any of her financial needs during this trying time," a spokesperson for Swift told Rolling Stone. The two became friends, and Kesha says that Taylor is a "a fucking sweetheart. Very, very sweet, very, very genuine, extremely generous, picks up the phone every time I call her. My mom doesn't even always pick up the phone!" Having Taylor Swift in your corner means you have a very devoted friend — for all the criticism Swift receives about her "squad", it's clear that she values her friends deeply.
Kesha also affirms that she is "always a feminist" and that relates to some of her old music: specifically, her references to being sexually playful with men. She says, "I was like, 'I'm going to talk about men this way and level the playing field.' And I still think that's fuckin' cool of a woman of that age. And I admire a lot of the stuff I did. Because I truly didn't give a fuck at moments, and that was very cool." Cool indeed. Her hits like "Party At A Rich Dude's House" and "We R Who We R" still make us want to dance into the night with our best girlfriends. Kesha is a portrait of strength, power, and healing, and that her music is so good makes us treasure her even more.
