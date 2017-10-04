Coldplay Paid A Touching Tribute To Las Vegas & Tom Petty

On Monday night, Coldplay played at Portland, Oregon's Moda Center in the wake of the death of Tom Petty and the Las Vegas shooting. Their concert acknowledged both events in different ways during the show, People reports.
Before the concert began, the band asked the crowd for a moment of silence to honour the victims of the shooting, which killed at least 59 people and injured at least 527, according to ABC. The stadium went dark, and all that was visible were the lights from audience members' cell phones. "This evening's Portland show began with a minute's silence," the band tweeted. "The entire arena lit only by people's phones. When words fail, sometimes quiet is the most eloquent."
After that, they brought R.E.M guitarist Peter Buck on stage. Together, they covered Tom Petty's 1989 hit "Free Fallin.'" It's not the same without Petty's voice, but the emotion in Chris Martin's is audible.
Petty had a heart attack Monday morning and was rushed to the hospital in Santa Monica and put on life support. Tony Dimitriades, manager of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, told The Washington Post that he died there that evening with his friends, family, and bandmates by his side.
Coldplay's not the only band to pay tribute to him since. E Street Band's Disciples of Soul and Little Steven Van Zandt covered "Even the Losers" in Baltimore, according to Billboard.
Many musicians have also mourned his death on social media. "It's shocking, crushing news," Bob Dylan said in a statement to Rolling Stone. "I thought the world of Tom. He was a great performer, full of the light, a friend, and I’ll never forget him." John Mayer, who has also covered "Free Falling," tweeted, "I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly."
