These Boozy Advent Calendars Will Get You In The Spirit

For anyone who’s ever experienced the joy of counting down to the most wonderful time of the year as a child, get your liver ready.
As noted by The Tasting Table, Drinks by the Dram has created the ultimate adults-only advent calendar with whiskey, gin, tequila, and a number of other finely crafted spirits.
Consider this the answer for those craving a festive countdown with a bit more of a kick, like Aldi’s wine advent calendar. That’s right, you can now countdown to Christmas with a well-rounded, curated selection of fine booze. According to the website, each calendar features 24 unique, handmade 30ml wax-sealed drams — the whiskey option, for example, offers a selection of whiskeys from around the world, from Speyside whiskeys to smokey island malts. There’s also a whiskey worth roughly £600 a bottle tucked away inside. Talk about a holiday treat!
Advertisement
For gin, vodka, and mezcal fans a number of options are available with the same level of curation. It’s the perfect pre-holiday gift. Or, if you prefer to start your countdown early, buy a couple and make it the most wonderful last few months of the year.
All calendars retail for roughly £80 to £130, with a special few on the pricier side. Whether you’re a dark liquor aficionado or a prefer to keep things clear, there’s a package for every taste. This is what we need for those late night hours while we wait up for Santa to show!
Read these stories next:
Advertisement