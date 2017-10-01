These Boozy Advent Calendars Will Get You In The Spirit

Marquita Harris
For anyone who’s ever experienced the joy of counting down to the most wonderful time of the year as a child, get your liver ready.
As noted by The Tasting Table, Drinks by the Dram has created the ultimate adults-only advent calendar with whiskey, gin, tequila, and a number of other finely crafted spirits.
Consider this the answer for those craving a festive countdown with a bit more of a kick, like Aldi’s wine advent calendar. That’s right, you can now countdown to Christmas with a well-rounded, curated selection of fine booze. According to the website, each calendar features 24 unique, handmade 30ml wax-sealed drams — the whiskey option, for example, offers a selection of whiskeys from around the world, from Speyside whiskeys to smokey island malts. There’s also a whiskey worth roughly £600 a bottle tucked away inside. Talk about a holiday treat!
Advertisement
For gin, vodka, and mezcal fans a number of options are available with the same level of curation. It’s the perfect pre-holiday gift. Or, if you prefer to start your countdown early, buy a couple and make it the most wonderful last few months of the year.
All calendars retail for roughly £80 to £130, with a special few on the pricier side. Whether you’re a dark liquor aficionado or a prefer to keep things clear, there’s a package for every taste. This is what we need for those late night hours while we wait up for Santa to show!
Read these stories next:
This Bride Surprised Her Grandmother By Secretly Wearing Her Old Wedding Dress
There's A Creepy New Way To Access Your Facebook Account
6 Not-To-Be-Missed Parties At London Cocktail Week
Advertisement

More from Food & Drinks

R29 Original Series