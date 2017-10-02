In case you haven't noticed, London has itself some excellent cocktail spots. So good, in fact, that each year it dedicates an entire week to them.
London Cocktail Week is back. It's running from 3rd-8th October and, over those six days, 250 bars across the capital will be holding events, parties, masterclasses and, most importantly, offering discounts and deals on their cocktails.
To go, you'll need to purchase the digital wristband. It's £10 but, with cocktails priced at just £6, you'll (sort of) make your money back very quickly.
Here are the events we're most excited about.