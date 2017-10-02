Sonia: "In the West, everyone has a way to express themselves, with different coloured hair or tattoos, but Arab women are traditionally covered. Because we have free will, Sonia and I do what we please. Many of the women here cover up and since all [they're] meant to show are [their] faces, the only way they can express themselves is through makeup. Being in full glam at 7 a.m. is completely normal. It's a way to express our love and accentuate [our features]. We could wear ten pounds of makeup, and no one would bat an eyelid because it's our choice."