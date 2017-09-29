If you regularly commute via train or bus, chances are you've fallen in love with someone on public transit. Okay, maybe you didn't fall in love — but you've likely seen at least one person who caught your eye, whether it was because of the book they were reading, or a face that you just found attractive.
While most of us don't get a chance to act on our subway love story daydreams, one woman witnessed the best meet-cute between two strangers on the London Tube.
A YouTuber who goes by DebraChosen tweeted on Friday that she witnessed a possible love story that came about because of one man's cold. It all began, she wrote, when a woman offered a tissue to a man whose nose was running. In turn, he offered her his seat.
...he says. And she smiles and says something about it not being a problem. Moments later he gets out of his seat and offers it to her.— Debra O (@DebraChosen) September 29, 2017
So at this point homegirl is sitting down comfortably next to me whilst Mr Polite stands.— Debra O (@DebraChosen) September 29, 2017
It didn't end there. The woman, as it turns out, pulled a pretty classy move — and it paid off.
Homegirl leans out to Mr Polite and passes him a pack of tissues. "For the journey" she says. pic.twitter.com/kaTiu40Qer— Debra O (@DebraChosen) September 29, 2017
Whilst I'm thinking this can't get any more juicy, she responds in her American accent "that's what I'm tryna get". pic.twitter.com/B7eZXPD0Tb— Debra O (@DebraChosen) September 29, 2017
(And yes, Debra's usage of GIFs is what really elevates this story.)
The strangers discussed what stop they were each getting off at on the Tube, but before Debra could hear more, she unfortunately had to leave the train.
But it's my stop. So I get off the train, freeing the seat next to Miss Shot Shooter. Mr Polite realises the seat next to her is now free.— Debra O (@DebraChosen) September 29, 2017
Much like TFL lovers, drifting in and out of "what could have been". pic.twitter.com/bXvudtFTux— Debra O (@DebraChosen) September 29, 2017
"It definitely hurt that I had to get off but you know I had a job to report to," Debra told Metro. "There are bills to be paid and what not. Plus I didn’t think my boss would feel 'witnessing TFL romance' was a valid enough reason for being late (unfortunately)."
However, she said that she's a "self-confessed hopeful romantic," and she has a few ideas on how the rest of their interaction went.
"My wishful thinking tells me that the gentleman wasted no time in taking up the seat I left vacant next to her, and proceeded to give her his number, whilst escorting her all the way to Canary Wharf, lost in conversation about mutual interests and wonderful things," she told Metro. "The sad truth is that we may never know, but I think that’s what makes this love story that little bit more special."
