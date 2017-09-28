Jared Leto Denies Sending His Used Condoms To Co-Stars

While Jared Leto is known for going to extreme lengths to get in character (most recently he went fully blind for his role in Blade Runner 2049), apparently you shouldn't believe everything you hear. The actor sat down with Sirius XM to talk about his upcoming role in the franchise, as well as the rumours that circulated when he was preparing for Suicide Squad.
"Most of it was total bullshit," he said on the show. "Like that I was giving used condoms to people, which was not true. It doesn’t matter how loud you shout or hold up a sign with your pants off in Times Square, people will run the story that they want."
The thing is, there's a good reason people thought he was sending his used condoms to cast members: because he said he was. When E! News' Marc Malkin interviewed Leto back in April of 2016, he mentioned all the things he had heard the actor sent to his co stars while getting into character for The Joker, like a live rat, bullets, and a dead pig.
"Don't forget the anal beads," Leto added. "The used condoms." He then moved on, but Malkin stopped him.
"You can't just say 'used condoms' and we're just going to, like, forget," the host exclaimed.
"At least they were used," Leto added, going on to say that he sent the used condoms to "everybody."
At least there was a reason for this alleged behaviour.
"I did a lot of things to create a dynamic to create an element of surprise, a spontaneity and to really break down any kind of walls that may be there," he explained to Malkin. "The Joker is somebody who doesn't really respect things like personal space or boundaries."
Maybe this lie was just another way of getting into character? Either way, it didn't happen. Or did it?
