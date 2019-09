Jane Fonda Isn't Going To Be Shamed Over Plastic Surgery

Jane Fonda isn't so much an actress as she is an institution . Throughout her career, she's won two Academy Awards and three Golden Globes, made a name for herself as both a modelling and fitness icon, has authored a number of books, and has devoted countless hours to political activism. Oh, and she's very sex-positive, too. The 79-year-old legend doesn't have time for frivolous questions, and she doesn't care who's asking.