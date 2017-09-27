Jane Fonda Isn't Going To Be Shamed Over Plastic Surgery

Jane Fonda isn't so much an actress as she is an institution. Throughout her career, she's won two Academy Awards and three Golden Globes, made a name for herself as both a modelling and fitness icon, has authored a number of books, and has devoted countless hours to political activism. Oh, and she's very sex-positive, too. The 79-year-old legend doesn't have time for frivolous questions, and she doesn't care who's asking.
Megyn Kelly, the former Fox anchor, learned that the hard way on Wednesday when she inquired about Fonda's past plastic surgery procedures during her new hour-long, daily gig on NBC's TODAY, Entertainment Weekly reports.
"You've been an example to everyone in how to age beautifully and with strength and unapologetically," Kelly said. "You admit you've had work done, which I think is to your credit. But you look amazing. I read that you said you're not proud to admit you've had work done. Why not?"
Never one to mince words, Fonda stared at Kelly and responded, "We really want to talk about that right now?"
She then indulged Kelly's curiosity and added that "good attitude, good posture" contribute to her overall appearance, health, and stamina before firing back: "But let me tell you why I love this movie that [Robert Redford and I] did, Our Souls at Night, rather than plastic surgery."
Megyn Kelly did not please Jane Fonda today.... pic.twitter.com/8IofVdsieF— Yashar Ali ? (@yashar) September 27, 2017
Do not come to play games with Fonda on national TV unless you want to get owned.
This is the second time this week that Kelly has upset a guest on her show. Will & Grace star Debra Messing found herself "dismayed" on Monday when Kelly made a joke about a fan in her audience becoming gay after watching the show.
Messing voiced her disappointment on Instagram by saying, "Honestly I didn't know it was MK until that morning. The itinerary just said Today show appearance. Regret going on. Dismayed by her comments."
Kelly may no longer be talking about current political events on her show, but she does seem to be just as polarising.
