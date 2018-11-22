But now, thanks to social media, you and your child are constantly popping up on my newsfeed. And not only are my Facebook and Instagram feeds flooded with photos of infants I can't for the life of me tell apart, but I feel as if I'm half-expected to react to those photos and reference them in future conversations. That's a hefty debt to pay that I didn't exactly sign up for. If I didn't like or comment on the photo of your child, there's likely a reason for it. I don't need to give you positive affirmation on social media, and then bring up said positive affirmation in the real world, too. That's a lot. I don't quiz you on every photo I post of my apartment, or the avocado toast that's allegedly keeping me from buying said apartment one day. And I sure don't expect you to like every one of those photos, either.