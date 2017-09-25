Clinton says that she used that time getting ready to go over briefings and schedule calls with staff to discuss electoral strategy or new policies, but she still questioned why she needed to sit in that chair at all. "I'm not jealous of my male colleagues often, but I am when it comes to how they can just shower, shave, put on a suit, and be ready to go. The few times I've gone out in public without makeup, it's made the news," she wrote. "So I sigh, and keep getting back in that chair, and dream of a future in which women in the public eye don't need to wear makeup if they don't want to, and no one cares either way."