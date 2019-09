How Will Kylie Jenner Reveal Her Reported Pregnancy?

News of Kylie Jenner’s reported pregnancy took the internet by storm on Friday afternoon, and the stories continued to pour in over the weekend. Jenner herself has yet to officially comment on the pregnancy, so everyone naturally turned to her mother/momager Kris Jenner to see if she’d offer any sort of confirmation that the rumours are true. In true Kris Jenner form, she succeeded in ramping up the tension, giving The Cut a verbal equivalent of “you’ll just have to keep watching” to find out what we’re all dying to know. This is just the latest in the decade-plus mastery the Kardashian clan has had over its public relations narrative. They are absolute wizards when it comes to what information gets out, how it gets out, and when it gets out. Everything is carefully planned, even when we’re dealing with a potentially unplanned pregnancy (although who’s to say if Kylie Jenner intended to be a mother at 20 or not ? It’s her body and her choice.).