This New Exhibition Captures The Timeless Style Of Audrey Hepburn

Nearly 25 years after she died, Audrey Hepburn's timeless style and effortless elegance endures. Her Breakfast at Tiffany's look is surely one of the most iconic in pop culture history. So a new exhibition and online auction called The Personal Collection of Audrey Hepburn, which opens in London this weekend, is definitely an event.
The exhibition, which runs at Christie's on King Street until Wednesday the 27th, includes the actress's own annotated Breakfast at Tiffany's film script, many items from her personal wardrobe, and portraits by renowned photographers such as Cecil Beaton and Steven Meisel. In total, fans and collectors can bid on more than 500 items from the actress's personal collection until the 3rd of October.
Hepburn - one of just 12 people to have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony - died of appendiceal cancer in 1993. She was 63 years old. In the later years of her life, having wound down her acting career, she became a UNICEF goodwill ambassador.
"We lost our mother and best friend, and the world lost an enduring symbol of grace, elegance and humanity," her sons Luca Dotti and Sean Hepburn Ferrer say on the Christie's website. "We preserved our feelings for her as well as her belongings, each of which signified her life’s choices and philosophy. After 24 years we have focused on those items that we wished to keep, as well as those we are pleased to pass on to future generations."
"In an effort to include all those who have felt affection towards her, we have selected a collection of items to share with her ever-growing base of admirers. It is with great joy that we seek to share her spirit, through this sale, and its related previews, with all of those who have enjoyed her films and her sense of style, and who have followed her humanitarian legacy."
Click through this slideshow for a glimpse of the pop culture treasures on display at The Personal Collection of Audrey Hepburn.