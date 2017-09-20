13 Bisexual People Share Their Coming Out Stories

Im only out to some close friends, it wad scary but relieving! I came out with this painting I made! #BiChat pic.twitter.com/ZjUbJyHMNv— Paméla B. (@Pam1256) September 19, 2017
"Hey , Im Bisexual"— Charlotte (@AskaLunaCosplay) September 19, 2017
"Oh, well , no Shit. You always go on about Attractive women"
and then to the haters "Bisexuals are valid - FIGHT ME"
My coming out was great. Mainly because right before I came out my mom asked if I was a lesbian.— Addy Payne (@AddyPayne90) September 19, 2017
I felt pushed away by gay women and fetishized by straight men. No one seemed to think I was legitimate which was hurtful.— StormofCuteness (@StormofCuteness) September 19, 2017
You don't know what people will say or how they will feel. I've lost religious friends as well as some in the LGBTQ community.— Dont Give Up! (@megmeg38) September 20, 2017
Scary as hell. I came out on my blog and posted it to FB, but had an anxiety attack and hid the post after an hour. https://t.co/6wMlPSIHWC— Paul in Vegas (@Bluesaloon) September 19, 2017
Rather surprising.Thought, as was married, that I was str8, but 'everyone fantasizes about Sigourney Weaver, don't they?' #ApparentlyNo— HelenaHandcart (@helenahandcart_) September 19, 2017
It was like saying something out loud I'd known for years. Looking back, it seems so OBVIOUS idk why it took so long to realize. #BiChat— Galen Auer ??? (@galenauer) September 19, 2017
Terrifying, liberating and "why did it take me so long"...all the feels.— KellyJane Kennedy (@KellyJaneFK) September 19, 2017
Not a "was" but "always/constantly." First few times was scary, but supported by close friends. Didn't realize it would be lifelong...— Emily Mills (@millbot) September 19, 2017
more of an "is" than "was." i pass in a lot of contexts, so im constantly figuring out if people are worth the effort.— Geoff Trenchard (@GeoffTrenchard) September 19, 2017
At first it was scary and I was v nervous. Now it's just tiring to have to do it over and over and have the same biphobic discussions.— Phizzy (@PhizzyBaby11) September 19, 2017