Shot some #polaroids with @anastasiagphoto in NYC last week? When I saw them, & how hot (& obviously unretouched) they are, I was reminded of a 'Tess Holliday's Advice for Life' that are all throughout my book. It goes: "Fat people have sex. A lot of it. And it's really fucking good." That's all ????✌? #effyourbeautystandards #notsosubtletess #thenotsosubtleartofbeingafatgirl

A post shared by Plus Model?Wife?Mom?Feminist? (@tessholliday) on Aug 28, 2017 at 11:13pm PDT