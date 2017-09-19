If you're a fan, you'll likely remember two years ago when the Bratz dolls made a comeback onto the toy scene with a rebranded girl squad (Cloe, Jade, Yasmin, and Sasha), along with the addition of Raya as the fifth member. But since then, the popularity has yet to make an official renaissance — well, until now. People (many of whom didn't get behind the dolls' unofficial make-under) are using the characters as inspiration for their makeup looks — and the looks are so extra. (In the best way possible.)