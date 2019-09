The first Bratz fan to gain notoriety for her take: Natalie Martinez . She posted her Chloe-inspired makeup on Twitter earlier last week captioning the finished look: "When you're finally the Bratz doll your 7 year old self always aspired to be." So why did she pick the doll as her latest beauty inspo? "When I was younger I always wanted to be a Bratz doll — I had all of them and the movies,” Martinez tells Yahoo Lifestyle . “I always thought Bratz were cooler than Barbie in terms of fashion and makeup; they honestly had a ‘passion for fashion,’ and a lot of girls get inspired by them today still.”