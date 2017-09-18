This Albino Woman's Review On The Fenty Beauty Shade Range Is Going Viral

Rihanna spent two years working on her Fenty Beauty line and, if its sell-out status wasn't evidence enough, we now have even more proof that the line is way more than celebrity hype — it's actually important. But it's not just the magical highlighter or universally flattering lip gloss getting all the accolade: the 40-shade foundation range is getting rave reviews from people across all skin tones.
Krystal Robertson, a self-described albino woman, took to social media to share her appreciation for the Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Foundation. In a photo on Instagram of her wearing shade #110, she captioned,"No filter.....the freakout was real ��?? @fentybeauty."
Robertson posted a more detailed review on the closed Facebook group, BeautyBook, writing that in the past, she had a hard time finding a light enough shade to match her skin tone. "I'm albino I have no pigment so it be hard to get a nice match...always end up looking orange," she wrote. Robertson said she wears a shade #110, which is not even the lightest shade in the collection.
Rihanna herself took notice of Robertson's Facebook praise, and reposted Robertson's post on her own Instagram Stories with a heart emoji. Fenty Beauty also shared Robertson's photo on the brand's Instagram Stories and made the hashtag: #THENEWGENERATIONOFBEAUTY.
Frey Prevett, another albino woman, also posted a lengthy review on her personal Facebook page titled, "Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Foundation review: albino edition." Prevett spoke to the foundation's "damn good shade range," claiming, "this is the first ever foundation I've had that matches the colour of my neck!" She even told PopSugar, "Out of the dozen or so foundations I've purchased in the past couple years, only one of them has been wearable at all."
We might have been impressed with Fenty Beauty when we first tried the line, but these reviews just add to the mounting evidence that Rihanna did right by all of us in formulating her inclusive Fenty Beauty line. And we thought we couldn't love her more.
