From Harlem Dance Halls To Dolly Parton: All The References Worth Knowing At LFW SS18

Fashion doesn't exist in a vacuum, and one of our favourite aspects of London Fashion Week is reading between the lines at shows and presentations to discover the cultural references that have inspired designers' collections. Something as small as a song lyric or a chance meeting, or as big as an art movement or female archetype can ignite the first sparks of a designer's creativity, leading to the pieces we see on the catwalk during fashion week.
This season, everything from feminist film to Russian art via the Queen and the Midwest galvanised our favourite LFW mainstays; click through to find the inspiration behind SS18's collections.