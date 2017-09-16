Mandy Moore Walks Us Through Her Beauty Evolution — & It's Epic

Let's pretend it's 1999 for a second. Mandy Moore just hit the music scene, with a catchy track so saccharine it's literally called "Candy." Her hair is bordering platinum; her lip gloss, poppin'. On the roster of pink tracksuit-wearing stars, she sits comfortably next to Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, and Lindsay Lohan.
But as the years passed, Moore evolved. She got a pixie cut, dyed it dark, ditched the spray tan, made the jump to film, went on tour, took a break, and then came back to star in the award-winning show, This Is Us. These days, she's shooting season two of the hit series, and may (or may not) be newly engaged to musician Taylor Goldsmith — all before the ink on her spanking-new contract with Garnier had time to dry.
So yeah, the woman is busy. But, because this is Mandy Moore we're talking about here, she was nice enough to walk down memory lane with Refinery29 — sharing stories of her epic hair and makeup transformations along the way. Read it and weep, ahead.