Mandy Moore Walks Us Through Her Beauty Evolution — & It's Epic

But as the years passed, Moore evolved. She got a pixie cut, dyed it dark, ditched the spray tan, made the jump to film, went on tour, took a break, and then came back to star in the award-winning show, This Is Us . These days, she's shooting season two of the hit series, and may (or may not) be newly engaged to musician Taylor Goldsmith — all before the ink on her spanking-new contract with Garnier had time to dry.