This Woman Got The Worst Surprise In Her Kylie Birthday Lip Kit

A hot, if not exactly financially sound, tip for when your "responsible" adult life starts to feel devoid of childlike mirth: Just order something fun off the internet. The joy of getting home from work to find a long-awaited package of beauty products sitting on your doorstep is about as close as a grown-up can get to recreating the feeling of Christmas morning, except instead of Santa and his reindeer you have the UPS guy and a big brown truck. Unfortunately for one person, that joy turned quickly to terror when she opened a recent shipment from Kylie Cosmetics only to find... bugs. Many bugs.