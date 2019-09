After Robbie Myer's Exit, Nina Garcia Is Taking The Reins At Elle

In a goodbye letter sent to her staff, Myers thanked Elle employees for upholding its tradition of being one of the leading examples that fashion and traditional journalism can work together in the same magazine. "Elle redefined what a fashion magazine can be, by assuming that a cultured woman could be simultaneously captivated by what Raf is doing at Calvin Klein, and, say, an (exclusive) interview with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg," she wrote in the email obtained by The Cut . Myers also cited her desire to be with her children, Frankie and Michael, as both teenagers prepare to go off to college.