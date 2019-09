Forget The Gore – This Is The Scariest Thing About mother!

There are many threads in mother! for viewers to pick up and run with – the New York Post described it as “a Rorschach test of a movie to interpret however you like”. Writer-director Darren Aronofsky has said it “works as a truthful, realistic relationship movie... but also works on an allegorical plane, too”; it was decidedly the former that freaked me out most. Forget the biblical metaphors environmental symbolism , the blood and the gore – by far the most horrifying aspect of the film is its exploration of life with a self-obsessed "creative type" for whom the allure of fame and having a cult following is addictive and more important than anything else, including their partner and children. mother! paints an all-too-real picture of the way women are sidelined, manipulated and taken for granted by certain men.