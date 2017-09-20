Forget The Gore – This Is The Scariest Thing About mother!

When I left a screening of mother! the other week, like everyone else, I was flabbergasted and speechless. It took me a good few hours before I was able to form a coherent opinion about the home-invasion film/drama/horror/psychological thriller/black comedy – as you can imagine, there's a lot to unpack – but when I did, the first thing I realised was how visceral my anger was. Anger on behalf of the unnamed Mother, played by a magnetic Jennifer Lawrence. Anger on behalf of the people – let's face it, mostly women – throughout history who’ve had to put up with the sort of shit she goes through at the hands of her (also unnamed) husband, Him (Javier Bardem). The pair's marriage has to be one of the most fucked up things I've seen, and not just in film.