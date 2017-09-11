Despite this sudden rush of support for Dapper Dan, what did Day actually think of Gucci's "homage" to the designer in the Cruise collection? “I was just excited about it being there," Day told The New York Times. "The part about appropriation, Alessandro and I are part of two parallel universes. The magic that took place as a result of what he did was bringing these two parallel universes together. That opened a dialogue between us when we finally got in touch with each other. I found out how similar our experiences were, the way he grew up and the way I grew up, and how he was influenced by me. I was never apprehensive about what took place. The public was more up in arms than me.”