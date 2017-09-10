More, more, more! Our lusty appetites are supersized this week as decadent Venus takes a royal tour through Leo's gilded castle. Whether it's a Marc Jacob's smartwatch or a deliciously kissable pair of lips that you're coveting, resistance is basically futile. That said, a little willpower saves the day on Tuesday, when measured Saturn steps in and reminds Venus of the power of delayed gratification. A thirsty attitude can push away opportunity or turn off a prospective love match. "Good things come to those who wait" should be everyone's screensaver in the first half of the week. Holding back, even just a little, will just make the rewards that much sweeter.
This weekend, it's shock jock Uranus who love-bombs Venus and things could get wild. This experimental mashup won't do much to help us set limits. Nope, it's more likely to make us lose our inhibitions and explore things we'd normally feel too self-conscious (or judgmental) to try. But don't throw all common sense out the window, especially when it comes to dabbling in anything dangerous or a little taboo. This quick-fire transit won't last long, so if you've known for a while that you wanted to, say, have a threesome or perform an original song at an open-mic, well...carpe diem!