Blockbuster Film Cancels Premiere To Help With Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey relief efforts are about to get a big dose of Hollywood help. According to E! News, the team behind the Kingsman sequel, The Golden Circle, is cancelling the movie's New York premiere and rerouting the money that it would have spent into helping various charities involved with Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief.
"Given the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey and the important fundraising efforts happening on September 12, we have canceled that evening's planned film premiere event for Kingsman: The Golden Circle," a spokesperson from Twentieth Century Fox told E! News. "To that end, Twentieth Century Fox Film will be donating the money budgeted for the premiere to several of the non-profit groups associated with the telethon."
But fans of the film need not fear, there's plenty of festivity to be had elsewhere. Variety notes that Fox has a global premiere planned for London on September 18 and events at the Alamo Drafthouse and college campuses, too. With the Kingsman crew heading to the States in the film, the cast grew to include Channing Tatum and Jeff Bridges alongside OG headliners Colin Firth and Taron Egerton.
The star power for Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief is set to be pretty strong as well. Variety adds that "Beyoncé, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Barbra Streisand, Reese Witherspoon, and Oprah" are all slated to make an appearance during the fundraiser alongside performer George Strait. The special will have teams set up from coast to coast, with production happening in L.A., Nashville, and New York's Times Square. While the event is sure to raise millions, the huge chunk of help from Fox is sure to help out in a big way.
