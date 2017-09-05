It Was One Direction's Seven-Year Anniversary & At Least One Of Them Is Celebrating

Can you believe that yesterday marked seven years of One Direction? Or, at least, kinda, since the band went on "hiatus" in 2016 and shows no signs of reuniting any time soon. The members are all so busy with personal projects that the boy band may seem like a thing of the past, but at least one member took time out yesterday to celebrate the huge milestone.
"7 years ago today my life changed forever, beyond my wildest dreams, I'd like to thank everyone who has helped me along the way," tweeted Liam Payne, who is currently dominating playlists with his solo song "Strip That Down."
"To my four band mates and brothers thank you so much along with all of our fans we really are 'the greatest team the world has ever seen," he continued.
While none of the other members made any public statements about the anniversary, fans wrote more than enough about the incredible ways their lives have changed thanks to these past seven years of music.
"don't forget, that 7 years ago YOU changed millions of lives too," one replied. "thank you so much for everything you've done for us."
"Sooo proud of what you have achieved in 1D and now solo, and you should be proud too!" added another. "I'm sure there's more to come, love you."
"finding out about you guys has to be the best thing I've ever done! you boys have given me the best of memories and the best of friends"
While we still don't know when (or even if) One Direction will ever return, it's clear their legacy is strong enough to last a lifetime.
