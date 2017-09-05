Michelle Obama Got In Formation For Beyoncé’s Birthday & The Photo Is Perfection

Today is Beyoncé's 36th birthday and we just knew that her good friend Michelle Obama would do something special to celebrate Queen Bey. In what was really a gift to all of us, Obama dressed up in one of the singer's iconic "Formation" looks and the photo is everything.
These two modern-day icons go way back and they pretty much epitomise #FriendshipGoals. Beyoncé performed "At Last" for the Obamas' first dance at the president's 2009 inauguration and later collaborated with Obama on her "Let's Move" campaign to end childhood obesity. In 2012, Queen Bey penned a heartfelt open letter to our then-FLOTUS saying, "I'm proud to have my daughter grow up in a world where she has people like you to look up to."
Last year, Obama partied with Beyoncé for her 35th birthday. (Apparently our invitation got lost in the mail.)
Never Before Seen private footage of Beyoncé, Solange & Michelle Obama! #ByeFelicia ?? pic.twitter.com/VrTz6sgsUc— THE BEYHIVÉ (@TheBeyHiveTeam) July 21, 2017
We may not be able to party with these two flawless women (*sob*), but we were blessed with an incredible photo series for her Bey's birthday. Obama's photo is getting the most attention because, well, she's Michelle Obama, but she's just one of many amazing women who dressed up.
The "Happy Birthday" photos, which were posted on Beyoncé's official website, include the likes of Serena Williams, Jay Z's mum Gloria Carter, Tina Knowles Larson, former Destiny's Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, and even little Blue Ivy. Each woman donned a black dress, an ornate necklace, and a wide-brimmed black hat as a nod to Bey's famous "Formation" attire.
"Happy Birthday Beyoncé from Your Family and Friends," reads a caption the top of the page.
But the birthday page isn't simply meant to pay homage to Beyoncé. It includes a message urging fans to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey and a link to a separate page where supporters can donate to non-profits Bread of Life and the Greater Houston Community Foundation.
