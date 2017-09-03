Taylor Swift Is Ready For Some American Football, With New Track “Ready For It”

games begin/The games begin (Are you ready for it?)," making it the perfect song to get you hyped up to watch your favourite sports team. Fans are already speculating about who the song could be about, with many people guessing Joe Alwyn, Swift's current boyfriend.
Are you #readyforit?— ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2017
No. 1 Alabama. No. 3 Florida State. Right NOW on ABC and streaming live on the ESPN App. pic.twitter.com/pojroWJRHL
TAYLOR JUST DROPPED A SONG LITERALLY EVERY SWIFTIE RIGHT NOW #ReadyForIt pic.twitter.com/mMFsjJ2era— Taylor Swift Updates (@TSupdated) September 3, 2017
Taylor Swift's new song premiered during college football, and it's much better than that other song:https://t.co/0IqPFhral2— SB Nation (@SBNation) September 3, 2017
I don't really understand why she's sponsoring college football and those schools but if it means new music then HELL YEAH!!!— Alex (@SwiftieAlex) September 3, 2017
Dear @espn,— Chelsea Leigh (@Cowbell_Cobra) August 31, 2017
Stop playing Taylor Swift's new song during college football promos.
Sincerely,
College football fans everywhere
Using Taylor Swift's terrible new song as a college football promo is such a bad call on so many levels, ESPN.— Andrew Bucholtz (@AndrewBucholtz) September 2, 2017
TAYLOR SWIFT IS USING ESPN TO RELEASE HER NEW SONGS AND SHE IS BEING SO CASUAL AND SNEAKY ABOUT IT! I AM SO UNCOMFORTABLE!— brooke (@brookelebaron) September 3, 2017