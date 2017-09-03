Story from Music

Taylor Swift Is Ready For Some American Football, With New Track “Ready For It”

Britni de la Cretaz
Jason Merritt/Getty Images.
In a surprising move, Taylor Swift previewed her new single, "...Ready For It," during the Alabama-Florida State American football game Saturday. The Grammy winning singer, 27, released the full track off her newest album, Reputation, on iTunes and Spotify on Sunday morning.
"...Ready For It" has lyrics like "Are you ready for it?/So baby let the games begin/The
games begin/The games begin (Are you ready for it?)," making it the perfect song to get you hyped up to watch your favourite sports team. Fans are already speculating about who the song could be about, with many people guessing Joe Alwyn, Swift's current boyfriend.
Choosing to debut a song during a college American football game may seem off-brand for Swift, but it actually makes a lot of sense. First of all, it's unexpected, keeping fans on their toes. And Swift's first single off Reputation, "Look What You Made Me Do," had a song and video that was an ode to all her haters and played up a lot of her biggest rivalries, including those with Katy Perry, Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian. And Alabama and Florida State is one hell of a rivalry (though not the biggest rivalry for either team). Swift also must have known that one of the first major college American football games of the season, between teams ranked 1 and 3, was going to draw a massive audience.
Response to both the song and the singer's decision to release it during a college football game have been decidedly mixed. Self-proclaimed Swifties love it no matter what, of course. And it's a false dichotomy to assume sports fans and Swift fans have no overlap, so some football fans were pleasantly surprised by the move.
Not everyone was so thrilled, however.
Whether you love it or hate it, you can't deny that everyone's talking about it. And maybe that's the point.
